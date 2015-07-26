Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

C Oscar Hernandez did not play Saturday after going 1-for-2 with a single and a walk in his third straight start in placed of C Welington Castillo (hamstring) on Friday. A Rule 5 pick from Tampa Bay, Hernandez has made four starts this season after never having played above Class A. He is 3-for-12 with a double, an RBI and eight strikeouts. “I think he’s done a nice job,” manager Chip Hale said. “Even getting some hits, which we didn’t expect. He’s made a lot of adjustments in his swing with the hitting coaches, and you can tell he’s a lot calmer up there. Defensively he’s done a great job.”

C Welington Castillo was struck in the left elbow by a pitch in the first inning but remained in the game. X-rays taken later were negative, but his status for Sunday’s game was unclear. Castillo had not started the three previous games because of a hamstring issue, although he had pinch-hit twice. “I think the more he gets on it and pushes it, he’ll realize what that comfort level is,” Hale said. Rule 5 acquisition Oscar Hernandez is the only other catcher on the roster, although C Jarrod Saltalamacchia is expected to be activated from the disabled list Monday.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa got 15 groundouts and six strikeouts in eight scoreless innings Saturday. He struck out Milwaukee LF Gerardo Parra with a 97 mph fastball on his 100th pitch but also was effective with a two-seam fastball that was down in the strike zone. “We’ve seen the 96-98 (mph) stuff, but when’s 92-94 and he’s down, he gets a lot of ground balls,” manager Chip Hale said. “He’s been getting some ground balls and that’s huge for him. He’s probably had more electric stuff velocity-wise, but he’s starting to pitch, which is important.” De La Rosa is 8-5 with 4.52 ERA.

RHP Chase Anderson played catch at 75 feet Friday and 90 feet Saturday as he recovers from right triceps inflammation. Anderson, who is 4-4 with a 4.37 ERA in 18 starts, is tentatively scheduled to pitch a simulated game and make one start in the rookie Arizona League before being activated from the disabled list. He is eligible to return Aug. 3.

C Jarrod Saltalamacchia played rehab games in the rookie Arizona League on Thursday and Friday and, barring any setbacks, will be activated Monday, the first day he is eligible to come off the disabled list after being out with a neck strain. The Diamondbacks could use him as a designated hitter next week when they play six road games against American League teams Seattle and Houston. Manager Chip Hale said Arizona is likely to carry three catchers when Saltalamacchia is activated.