Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Jeremy Hellickson gave up four hits in six scoreless innings Sunday, the first time in 19 starts he did not give up a run. He struck out six and walked three, one intentionally, while dropping his ERA to 4.60, the lowest it has been since April 19, when it was 4.58. “He was throwing the breaking ball where he wanted to, threw the fastball by people,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “This is the guy we’re starting to see, the guy he was before the injury (bone chips in 2014).” Hellickson extended a strong run for the Diamondbacks’ starters, who have given up one run and 16 hits with 29 strikeouts in their past four outings, an 0.33 ERA. “You never want to be that guy ... I really don’t know the word for it, but you really don’t be the guy” that ends a string of good starts, Hellickson said.

C Welington Castillo was held out of Sunday’s game after being hit by a pitch in the left elbow Saturday. Castillo remained in Saturday’s game, and X-rays taken after the game were negative, but his elbow was swollen and he took electric stimulation treatment Sunday morning. Castillo, who had missed the three previous starts with a hamstring injury, is expected to be available Monday, manager Chip Hale said.

SS Nick Ahmed has two hits in his last 37 at-bats, but his one-out walk fueled the Diamondbacks’ two-run rally in the sixth inning Sunday. After peaking at .249, his batting average is at .223.

LHP Oliver Perez, 33, has heard his name in trade rumors every year since he moved to the bullpen 2012, and this year is no different. “Right now I am just trying to do what I can for my team,” said Perez, who is a free agent after this season. “I would love to stay here. I have good friends here. I want to move forward with this team. But I understand it is a business.” Perez, is 1-1 with a 3.42 ERA in 44 appearances. Lefties are hitting .193 against Perez, who has not been scored on in 15 consecutive games. “Teams look for relievers, and this is my third year as a reliever,” Perez said. “You have to take it as a positive. A lot of teams want you. I want to do everything for the Diamondbacks, and I would love to stay here because I live here. I want to finish my career here. But it’s part of the process. It’s part of the baseball. You have to understand the situation.”

C Jarrod Saltalamacchia, expected to be activated from the disabled list when first eligible Monday, could see some action at designated hitter this week in interleague games, manager Chip Hale said. Saltalamacchia has been out since July 12 due to a strained neck.

INF Cliff Pennington, a switch hitter who can play three infield positions well, is the kind of player that a contending team could look to add at the Friday trade deadline, one American League special assistant said this weekend. Pennington, 31, will be a free agent next season after spending the last three years with the Diamondbacks. “It’s really out of your control as a player,” Pennington said. “I think it’s fun to think about. We all play GM a little. It’s one of those things that is real easy to talk about ... but in reality, it’s a hard thing to get a trade done. When it actually happens, it’s not always the cool thing. The grass isn’t always greener kind of thing. I love it here. I love the guys. I still think we can contend here. But, yeah, every player wants to play in the postseason. Every player wants a chance to win a championship. If something were to happen and we were to go in that direction and I got to go to one, that would be cool.” Pennington is hitting .237 and is 6-for-21 as a pinch hitter.