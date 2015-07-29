Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Zack Godley is looking to follow up on his impressive major-league debut when he gets his second career start Tuesday in Seattle. The 25-year-old rookie threw six shutout innings, allowing four hits, in his debut last week.

C Welington Castillo made his second start at Seattle’s Safeco Field on Monday night and celebrated the occasion by hitting a home run on his first at-bat. But he had to leave the game after being hit by a pitch on the left elbow -- for the second day in a row -- in the 10th inning. Manager Chip Hale said Castillo will undergo X-rays on the elbow. Castillo spent 15 days as a Seattle Mariner but made only one home start before being dealt to the Diamondbacks in the June trade that sent OF Mark Trumbo and LHP Vidal Nuno to Seattle.

1B Paul Goldschmidt hit his first home run in more than two weeks Monday, when he hammered an 0-1 pitch from Seattle starter Mike Montgomery into the left-field seats for a first-inning solo shot. It was his second home run this month. Goldschmidt opened the season on a home-run tear, with five over the first two weeks of the season and 19 by June 24. Since then, Goldschmidt has just two home runs in 92 at-bats.

RHP Dominic Leone began this season with the Mariners but never got the chance to make it back to Seattle. He was optioned to Double-A after Sunday’s game against Milwaukee, which meant he wouldn’t get to pitch against the team that traded him to Arizona on June 2.

3B Jake Lamb returned to his hometown of Seattle and delivered the game-winning RBI on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning. Lamb said he ordered 50 tickets for the game but saw closer to 90 people sitting in his section when the game started. “I think they’d still like me if I didn’t get the (RBI),” he said. “I’d like to think so, anyway.”

LHP Andrew Chafin earned his second save of the season Monday night after two teammates failed in their attempts to finish the 4-3 win over Seattle in the ninth. With closer Brad Ziegler unavailable after three consecutive appearances, Arizona tuned to Daniel Hudson and veteran lefty Oliver Perez in the ninth. Seattle ended up tying the game 3-3 before the Diamondbacks took a one-run lead into the bottom of the inning -- and Chafin closed it out.

LHP Oliver Perez had a chance to earn his first save since 2013 on Monday night, but he was unable to get the final out of the ninth inning without giving up the hit that brought in the tying run. Perez’s last save came, coincidentally enough, as a member of the Seattle Mariners -- the team Arizona beat Monday night.

C Jarrod Saltalamacchia was activated from the 15-day disabled list before Monday’s game. Saltalamacchia was officially placed on the disabled list July 17, retroactive to July 12, with a strained neck.