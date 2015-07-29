Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF A.J. Pollock stole his 23rd base of the season Tuesday night, and what made it notable is who was on the mound. Seattle starter Hisashi Iwakuma hadn’t allowed a stolen base since Sept. 2013, a span of 35 starts. Baserunners were 0-for-9 on steal attempts during that span.

C Welington Castillo was not in Tuesday’s lineup after taking a pitch to the left elbow in the 10th inning of Monday’s game. Castillo got hit by a pitch in the exact same spot on day earlier, against the Milwaukee Brewers.

RHP Randall Delgado turned his right ankle during pre-game warmups Tuesday and was placed on the 15-day disabled list after the game. Delgado is 4-3 with a 2.79 ERA this season.

1B Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a third-inning single Tuesday night. He had a pair of hits and scored twice in the win over Seattle.

RHP Addison Reed, Arizona’s demoted closer, was recalled after Tuesday’s win over Seattle. Reed will fill the void after reliever Randall Delgado went on the DL. Reed had a 5.92 ERA with three saves over 25 appearances before getting optioned to Triple-A in June.

LHP Patrick Corbin brings a three-start losing streak into his scheduled Wednesday appearance, but that’s not entirely his fault. The Diamondbacks have scored just four total runs over those three starts. Corbin’s last win -- his only one of the season -- came in a 7-3 win over the Rockies on July 4.

LF David Peralta filled up the stat sheet during Tuesday night’s 8-4 win at Seattle. He had three hits, drove in the Diamondbacks’ first two runs and added a stolen base in the seventh. After going 3-for-4 in the win, Peralta is now hitting .351 (13-for-37) with seven RBIs over his past 11 games.

RHP Brad Ziegler was one of 15 players nominated for the Bob Feller Act of Valor Award. The honor is given to the major league player who annually best exemplifies Feller’s integrity, values and dedication.