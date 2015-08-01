Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

DH Yasmany Tomas recorded his 28th multi-hit game of the season, which ranks first among National league rookies. His multi-hit games total within his first 81 games ranks second in Diamondbacks history behind David Peralta (29 in 2014). His two RBIs upped his season total to 39, which is sixth among NL rookies.

CF A.J. Pollock departed in the seventh inning with tightness in his left hamstring just behind the knee and will not play on Saturday. Pollock initially felt discomfort in the previous series against the Mariners and felt the hamstring tighten up following his single in the seventh. He was lifted for PR Cliff Pennington, who scored the tying run.

C Welington Castillo recorded the game-winning RBI with his leadoff home run in the 10th inning off Astros RHP Pat Neshek. The home run was his 11th of the season and ninth with the Diamondbacks. Castillo hit three home runs in the previous three-game series against the Mariners.

1B Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak against the Astros to 13 games while finishing 2-for-4. He is hitting .333 (16-for-48) during his streak. In 30 games against American League West opponents, Goldschmidt is batting .352 (38-for-108) with nine doubles, six homers and 19 RBIs plus 17 walks.