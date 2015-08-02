Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF A.J. Pollock sat out Saturday with soft tissue soreness in his left knee. He probably will miss Sunday’s game against Houston.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson worked his shortest outing of the year, recording just 10 outs while surrendering seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and two walks with two strikeouts. He allowed three home runs in a game for the third time in his career and the first this season.

RHP Josh Collmenter allowed his first home run in 10 appearances when Astros SS Carlos Correa drilled a two-run shot the opposite way to right field in the sixth inning. Collmenter has posted a 1.80 ERA since returning to the bullpen on June 18 and owned a 0.79 ERA over his last nine relief appearances before surrendering two runs over 4 2/3 innings on Saturday night.

C Jarrod Saltalamacchia plated the first run with an RBI single in the second inning off Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel on Saturday. It marked his first hit since July 7 at Texas and his first RBI since June 24 at Colorado. Saltalamacchia was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list on July 27.