RHP Chase Anderson started a rehab assignment in the rookie-league Arizona League on Sunday, throwing four scoreless innings and striking out three. He has been out since July 19 due to right triceps inflammation.

C Gerald Laird started a rehab assignment in the rookie-league Arizona League on Sunday, going 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI. He has been out since April 9 due to a back ailment, and he underwent surgery April 20.