Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Zack Godley gave up three singles and no runs in six innings on Monday at Washington in the first game of the series. He became the third Arizona pitcher to win his first three big league starts. “I felt really good,” he said. “I was locating pitches really well.” He was called up from Double-A Mobile on July 23. Manager Chip Hale said after Monday’s game the D-backs are not sure how long Godley will stay in the rotation since they do not want to over-extend him as a rookie. Hale said he will have conversations soon with GM Dave Stewart and Tony LaRussa about the rookie.

OF A.J. Pollock (left knee soreness) was back in the lineup Monday after not playing on Aug. 1 and 2. He hit second in the lineup and had one hit in three at-bats.

LHP Patrick Corbin, who missed all of last year after Tommy John surgery, will make his sixth start on Tuesday against the Nationals in Washington. In his last three starts, he is 1-2 despite an ERA of 2.00 in 18 innings as batters have an average of .169 against him in that stretch. In three career starts against Washington, he is 1-1 with an ERA of 4.26. His team won, 3-2, in his only start at Nationals Park in 2013. Corbin missed last year due to Tommy John surgery.

INF Nick Ahmed hit a home run on a 3-1 count in the third inning to give Arizona a 1-0 lead against starter Doug Fister. He ended the night with four hits in four at-bats and is now hitting .232. He has 19 multi-hit games this year.

RHP Chase Anderson made a minor league rehab assignment Sunday and manager Chip Hale said Monday his next start could be another minor league rehab appearance or a start with the Diamondbacks.

OF David Peralta had two hits, including a homer, in a 6-4 win Monday at Washington. He is hitting .284.

C Gerald Laird played in a minor league rehab assignment game Monday for the second day in a row in the Arizona League. He was retired in his first at-bat Monday.

RHP Brad Ziegler came on with one out and a man on second in the ninth with the score 6-4 on Monday. He got the last two outs for his 19th save. “He did a great job,” said Arizona manager Chip Hale.