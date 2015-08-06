Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Zack Godley, who is 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA through his first three major league starts, was optioned to Double-A Mobile.

1B Paul Goldschmidt had a rough night Tuesday. He struck out in all four plate appearances, including in the eighth against Washington RHP Drew Storen. He is now hitting .335 with 22 homers and 77 RBIs.

RHP Allen Webster was recalled from Triple-A Reno to give the Diamondbacks an extra reliever after LHP Patrick Corbin lasted just 1 1/3 innings Tuesday. In four starts for Arizona earlier this year, he went 1-1 with a 7.11 ERA. He was 3-5 with an 8.95 ERA in 11 starts for Reno.

LHP Patrick Corbin, who missed all of last year after Tommy John surgery, made his sixth start Tuesday against the Nationals in Washington. It was a rough one, though he did not figure in the decision. He allowed three runs in the first inning and then allowed two of the first three batters to reach in the second before he was lifted. Corbin gave up six hits and three runs in 1 1/3 innings. “They came out swinging,” he said of the Nationals. “It was just one of those days. They are a good hitting team.”

SS Nick Ahmed, who had a career-high four hits Monday, entered Tuesday ranked among the National League rookie leaders in walks, runs, steals and multi-hit games. However, he went hitless in three at-bats.

3B Jake Lamb, who went 2-for-4 and scored twice Tuesday, is swinging a hot bat. He has 12 hits in his last 32 at-bats and has reached base in seven starts in a row. He is batting .289.