Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Zack Godley was sent to Double-A Mobile after he won his first three MLB starts with an ERA of 1.50. He could return to Arizona at some point but his innings with be monitored, according to chief baseball officer Tony La Russa.

CF A.J. Pollock had three hits Wednesday. He was the No. 2 hitter in the order and scored a run. He is now hitting .305.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson will start at Washington on Thursday in the series finale. He has allowed 119 hits in 111 innings with 94 strikeouts and 32 walks. The Iowa native has made 20 starts and opponents are batting .270 against him.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa (8-5, 4.59) started on Wednesday in Washington and gave up two runs in the first but settled down to get the win. He gave up two runs in five innings and allowed just two hits. He said the Nationals were setting on his four-seam fastball. “Then I had to switch my game plan,” he said. Manager Chip Hale was pleased that his starter recovered. “He settled in and got us through five,” Hale said.

1B Paul Goldschmidt had three hits one night after he struck out four times. “I think Goldy felt better good,” manager Chip Hale said. Hale said he still may hold the slugger out of the lineup for the series finale in a day game Thursday, but he said it will be a team decision.

RHP Allen Webster was called up from Triple-A Reno and RHP Zack Godley was sent to Double-A Mobile. The Diamondbacks needed more bullpen help after LHP Patrick Corbin went just 1 1/3 innings as a starter on Tuesday. In his Arizona debut on June 13 he got the win on the road against the Giants. Webster was not used Wednesday.

LF Ender Inciarte was one of three Arizona hitters with three hits Wednesday. He lifted his average to .293 and scored two runs, and had a triple.