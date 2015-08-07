FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch
August 8, 2015 / 4:36 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jeremy Hellickson got the start at Washington on Thursday and endured his second rough outing in a row. He gave up five hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings. He also struggled with his command, finishing with four walks, a wild pitch and a hit batter. “Too many 3-2 counts. It was a pretty tight zone today, both ways,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said.

1B Paul Goldschmidt got the day off on getaway day Thursday after he had three hits Wednesday but fanned four times Tuesday. Manager Chip Hale said in retrospect there may have been a chance to use him Thursday as a pinch hitter, but Goldschmidt never got in the game.

RHP Allen Webster, who was called up Wednesday from Triple-A, pitched two innings and gave up one run in relief Thursday. Webster has an ERA of 6.86 in limited action this year for Arizona.

RHP Chase Anderson will come off the disabled list to start for the Diamondbacks against the Reds on Friday. He was out since July 19 due to right triceps inflammation, and he pitched four scoreless innings Sunday in a rehab appearance in the rookie-level Arizona League.

