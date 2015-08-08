Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Archie Bradley is to throw his third bullpen session Sunday and if there are no setbacks will pitch in a simulated game next week before going out on a rehab assignment, manager Chip Hale said. Bradley has been on the disabled list since June 4 after being diagnosed with a right shoulder impingement.

LHP Junior Garcia was acquired by the Arizona Diamondbacks from Houston for LHP Oliver Perez on Friday. Garcia (3-1) owns a 0.96 ERA in nine games with Class A Tri-City and Rookie-Advanced Greeneville.

LHP Keith Hessler, 26, was recalled from Triple-A Reno. He is 4-2 with a 1.68 ERA in 47 relief appearances in the minors.

1B Paul Goldschmidt was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts on Friday after missing his first game of the season Thursday, on the final game of a 10-game road trip in Washington. Goldschmidt had a three-hit game Aug. 5 but had gone hitless in his previous four games, a first since 2013. “If you are going to give him a day off, you are going to give him a day off when there are struggles going along with it,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “It’s the time to do it mentally and physically.” Goldschmidt was 0-for-15 with nine strikeouts from Saturday-Tuesday before getting three singles on Wednesday.

RHP Allen Webster was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Friday to make room for RHP Chase Anderson, who returned from the disabled list to start Friday. Webster was recalled Wednesday when RHP Zack Godley was optioned to Reno and gave one run in two innings of relief in an 8-3 loss at Washington on Thursday. Webster is 1-1 with a 6.68 ERA in five appearances for the D-backs this season, four starts.

RHP Chase Anderson tied his season high with seven strikeouts in an economical seven innings, throwing only 87 pitches, 63 strikes. Anderson was making his first start since July 18, when he gave up 10 hits and seven runs in 3 2-3 innings of an 8-4 loss to San Francisco. He was placed on the disabled list with right triceps inflammation the following day. “I tried to let the triceps rest a little bit and come back feeling strong, and I felt great today,” Anderson said. He is 5-4 with a 4.10 ERA, his ERA skewed by outings in which he gave up eight runs to Colorado on June 23 and seven to the Giants. He has 10 quality starts.

RHP Evan Marshall remained in the intensive care unit of an El Paso hospital after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured skull suffered when he was struck in the right temple during a game for Triple-A Reno in El Paso. The surgery alleviated swelling and pressure and he is in stable condition, alert, and able to walk, the Diamondbacks reported. “It’s very scary,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “Our prayers are with his family and him and for him to take his time and get better step by step.” Marshall was on the opening day roster before being optioned to Reno in mid-May.