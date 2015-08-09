Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LHP Junior Garcia, obtained Friday night from Houston for LHP Oliver Perez, was 3-1 with an 0.96 ERA in nine appearances, including six starts this season. Garcia, 19, began the season at Rookie Greeneville before being promoted to short-season Class A Tri-City. A native of the Dominican Republic, Garcia signed with the Astros in 2013.

LHP Phil Hessler struck out two in one inning in his major league debut Saturday against the Reds. Hessler took his fourth step up the organizational ladder when he was purchased from Triple-A Reno to fill the vacancy created when LHP Oliver Perez was traded to Houston on Friday night. Hessler was 4-2 with a 1.68 ERA in 47 games this season, which started at Class A Visalia and included a stop at Double-A Mobile. “He has really come of age,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “We’re excited to see him.” Hessler, 26, limited opponents to a .197 batting average and averaged 10.4 strikeouts per nine inning. He was signed as a non-drafted free against out of Coastal Carolina in 2011.

INF Phil Gosselin (thumb) is expected to begin a rehab assignment in the Arizona League on Monday, Arizona manager Chip Hale said.

LHP Robbie Ray tied a career high with eight strikeouts, hitting eight for the third time in his last five starts, but lost for the fifth time in six decisions when Arizona could score only one run Saturday against Cincinnati. Ray gave up five hits, but two were homers, accounting for the three runs he allowed. Both homers came on off-speed pitches, one a changeup and another a curve. “I felt like I pitched well,” Ray said. “It is two pitches that got me tonight. If I could take those back I would. For the most part, I threw well and gave my team a chance to win. My slider got a lot better tonight and I a commanded my fastball better too.” Ray is 3-7 with a 3.13 ERA after joining the rotation for good on June 4.

INF/OF Jamie Romak was purchased from Triple-A Reno on Saturday to fill the vacancy created when replace INF Cliff Pennington was traded to Toronto. Romak was hitting .289 with 33 doubles, 22 homers and 87 RBIs in 108 games at Reno in his first season in the Arizona organization. “He’s been an impact guy for them down in Reno,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “We’re looking for him to give us a jolt with the bat off the bench to start with. He’s just a professional hitter.” Romak is second in RBIs in all affiliated minor leagues, and he led the Pacific Coast League with 58 extra-base hits. Romak, 29, made his major league debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season after 11 minor league seasons.