Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RF Yasmany Tomas grounded out as a pinch-hitter while not starting for the third straight game, a first since he became a regular in mid-May. He will be back in the lineup for the first two games of the Philadelphia series Monday and Tuesday, manager Chip Hale said. Hale said he wanted both left-handed hitting OFs Ender Inciarte and David Peralta in the lineup Sunday, along with CF A.J. Pollock. Hale indicated he still planned on keeping a four-man rotation, as he did with RF Mark Trumbo before Trumbo was traded to Seattle. “There is going to be that regular rotation,” Hale said. Tomas is 4-for-18 with no extra-base hits and no RBIs in August.

RHP Randall Delgado (ankle) is scheduled to pitch in an Arizona League game Wednesday.

1B Paul Goldschmidt broke out of a 3-for-27 slide with three hits Sunday, two doubles and a single. He also drove in a run and scored one in. He had no extra-base hits and one RBI in his previous seven games, with 12 strikeouts. ”The great hitters ... the fans, the media, even the coaches just assume they are going to come to the park every day and be these monsters, and it just doesn’t happen that way,“ Arizona manager Chip Hale said. ”It is just too hard to maintain that.“ Goldschmidt improved his batting average to .337 and regained the NL lead over Washington RF Bryce Harper (.335). ”You’re always working on stuff to get your swing right,“ Goldschmidt said. ”Nothing too crazy. It’s good to get a few hits today. That’s how baseball is. Sometimes you have some bad days or weeks or months or years or whatever. It kind of comes and goes. I felt fine. Just wasn’t getting the results. Good pitches to hit that I missed.

LHP Patrick Corbin gave up seven hits and three runs in six-plus innings, leaving after giving up back-to-back doubles that tied the game in the top of the seventh inning Sunday. He threw 60 strikes in 88 pitches, one short of a season high in his return from Tommy John surgery. Corbin got only four outs in his previous start, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks in a 5-4 loss at Washington last Tuesday.

LF David Peralta had a career-high five hits and an RBI Sunday, when his 10th-inning single extended the game-winning rally in a 4-3 victory. “It was a special day, more special because we needed that game. It felt really good,” Peralta said. With his fifth-inning single, Peralta has 53 RBIs. He is averaging one RBI every 5.85 at-bats this season, the best ratio among major league left fielders with at least 200 at-bats. “The swing has been working well for me right now,” Peralta said.

C Gerald Laird is scheduled to continue his rehab assignment Tuesday at Triple-A Reno, where he will catch and be used as a DH. His rehab window closes on Aug. 22, when the D-backs will have to make a decision on how to proceed. They already are carrying three catchers -- Welington Castillo, Jarrod Saltalamacchia and rookie Rule 5 pick Oscar Hernandez. Laird has missed all but the first week of the season with a back injury that required surgery.