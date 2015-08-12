Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RF Yasmany Tomas returned to the starting lineup with a bang Monday, homering in the fourth inning and singling in the final run of a six-run sixth inning. Tomas sat out Friday’s game and was used as a pinch-hitter Saturday and Sunday when manager Chip Hale opted to keep hot-hitting David Peralta in the lineup against Cincinnati’s three right-handed starters. Hale met with Tomas on Sunday. “I think the time off sometimes for guys, they are able to watch other guys’ approach and figure things out,” Hale said. “I think he has.”

C Welington Castillo tied a career high with four RBIs with a bases-empty homer in the fifth inning and a bases-loaded triple in the sixth. In between, he was struck in the right side of the head by Phillies RF Domonic Brown as he popped to second base. Castillo went to the ground for a second but remained in the game after being examined by the Diamondbacks’ training staff. “I lost my legs after I got hit -- he got me good straight on my head,” Castillo said. “A little headache, but in a couple of minutes I was feeling good.” Castillo has eight homers in his last 12 games and has a career-high 15, 13 since joining the Diamondbacks on June 4.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa became the Diamondbacks’ first 10-game winner when his quality start -- six innings, eight hits, three runs -- was supported by 13 runs. De La Rosa struck out three and walked one. “I was up a little bit and paid the price, but after that I made the adjustment,” De La Rosa said. De La Rosa’s father attended the game, the first time he had seen De La Rosa pitch with the Diamondbacks.

RHP Randall Delgado (ankle) is scheduled to pitch in an Arizona League game on Wednesday and could rejoin soon after that, manager Chip Hale said. “We possibly could bring him on the road with us and activate him in Atlanta,” Hale said of a 10-game road trip that begins in Atlanta on Friday. “If his foot fine and his arm fine, we’d feel comfortable. He hasn’t missed that much time.” Delgado, 4-3 with a 2.79 ERA, is eligible to return from the disabled list Friday.

INF Phil Gosselin, who has not played because of a thumb injury since being acquired from Atlanta in the trade that sent RHP Touki Touissant and RHP Brandon Arroyo to Atlanta on June 21, was 0-for-3 while playing second base in the first game of his rehab assignment in the rookie Arizona League on Monday. He is to play second, shortstop and third base during his assignment, manager Chip Hale said.

LF David Peralta’s swinging bunt single down the third-base line with the bases loaded in the sixth inning was the first hit in 24 plate appearances by a batter who followed an intentional walk to Paul Goldschmidt this season. Hitters had been 0-for-20 with three walks. “Oh-for-twenty in any situation is going to take a lot of bad luck,” Goldschmidt said. “Maybe we got some payback there. Hopefully we’ll get it back to regular now with some good luck.” Peralta is 11-for-20 in his last five games.

3B Jamie Romak, who had 33 doubles at Triple-A Reno this season, doubled in a run as a pinch-hitter for his first hit as a member of the Diamondbacks. Romak was purchased Saturday, when the D-backs traded IF Cliff Pennington to Toronto. Romak, 29, was 1-for-21 with a double in 15 games with the Dodgers last season in his first major league stint.