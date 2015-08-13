Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RF Yasmany Tomas was removed in the top of the third inning for precautionary reasons after feeling rightness in his left calf suffered while running the bases in a busy second inning. Tomas singled to left field to lead off an 11-run second inning and doubled in his second at-bat. He scored both times. He is 4-for-6 with a homer in the last two games, although he is likely to get Wednesday off. The Diamondbacks are idle Thursday.

Arizona LF David Peralta (quad) and RF Yasmany Tomas (calf) were held out of the starting lineup Wednesday after being removed for precautionary measures during the 13-1 victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday. Both are expected to be available to start on Friday after an off-day Thursday, manager Chip Hale said.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson went eight innings for the first in more than two years to square his record 8-8. He gave up only an unearned run in the first inning while giving up seven hits and no walks. He struck out six and hit a batter. “The game plan was to get strike one, and I thought my curve ball was pretty good, too,” Hellickson said. “But I can’t throw that when I am not getting ahead of guys, and tonight I was ahead more often than not.” Hellickson had two hits and three RBIs in an 11-run second inning, hitting a two-run single in his first at-bat and an RBI single in his second. He tied Edwin Jackson’s team record for hits in an inning by a pitcher. Jackson had two on April 11, 2010, when the Diamondbacks scored 13 runs in the fourth inning.

1B Paul Goldschmidt broke a tie with original Diamondback and Washington manager Matt Williams for fifth place with his 382nd RBI on Monday. Luis Gonzalez (774) holds the team record. Goldschmidt has 24 intentional walks, tying Gonzalez’s franchise record set in 2001. Goldschmidt was hit by a pitch in the back of the left leg in the third in apparent retaliation after Phillies 3B Maikel Franco was hit by a pitch in the left wrist and forced to leave the game. “That’s how the game is played,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “They properly hit ‘Goldy.’ That’s fair.”

SS Chris Owings was 2-for-5 with two doubles, both in the second inning, while making his seventh start of the season at shortstop as starter Nick Ahmed a day off. He had two RBIs on his first double and scored both times. Owings, the regular second baseman, is Ahmed’s only backup following IF Cliff Pennington’s trade to Toronto last weekend, and he is expected to play several games there when the Diamondbacks play 21 games in 20 days beginning in Atlanta on Friday.

LF David Peralta has 10 hits and eight RBIs in his last 14 at-bats, improving his batting average to a season-high .301. He was 2-for-4 with a grand slam homer and an RBI single Tuesday tying a career-high with five RBIs. His grand slam to the opposite field was the big blow in an 11-run second inning. “He’s able to hit for power the other way, which with his strength he should be able to do,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said.

C Gerald Laird was 1-for-2 with a single while catching five innings in the first game of a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno on Tuesday after having his assignment transferred from the rookie Arizona League.

OF Jamie Romak made his first major league start in left field for Arizona on Wednesday.