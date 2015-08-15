Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF Yasmany Tomas missed his second straight start with a strained left calf. He is expected to return to the lineup on Saturday. Tomas was 4-for-6 in two games against the Phillies when he tweaked his calf during an 11-run rally.

RHP Addison Reed threw two scoreless innings on Friday. He has made six straight appearances without allowing a run, a stretch of eight innings. Since being recalled from Reno on July 29, Reed has a 0.90 ERA.

LHP Patrick Corbin will make his eighth start of the season and first against Atlanta. He received no decision in his last start against the Reds on Aug. 9, when he allowed three runs on seven hits over six innings. Corbin has made two previous appearances against the Braves and has yet to allow a run in 10 innings. In 2013, he pitched seven scoreless innings, struck out eight and walked five.

OF Ender Inciarte was 2-for-3 with a double and scored two runs on Friday. He is hitting .372 (16-for-43) with seven runs scored over his last 11 games. He has hit safely in nine straight starts, going 16-for-39 (.410) during that span.

LHP Robbie Ray (3-8) is 0-4 since the All-Star Game. On Friday, Ray threw 4 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on six hits and four walks, with no strikeouts, and was helped by three double plays. Over his last six starts, Ray is 0-4 with a 5.08 ERA. He had a 2.16 ERA in his first eight starts.

OF David Peralta saw his seven-game hitting streak end on Friday on his 28th birthday. Peralta was 0-for-3 with a walk. He had reached base in his last 12 starts.