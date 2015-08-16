Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RF Yasmany Tomas (strained left calf) was out of the lineup for the third consecutive game Saturday as manager Chip Hale gave him an extra day to heal. He is expected to play Sunday in the series finale at Atlanta. Tomas was 4-for-6 in two games against Philadelphia when he tweaked his calf during an 11-run rally Tuesday.

RF Yasmany Tomas returned to the Arizona lineup after missing three games because of a calf strain.

CF A.J. Pollock was 2-for-4 with three runs scored against the Braves, extending his hitting streak to eight games. He is hitting .424 (14-for-33) during the streak.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa will try to stretch his winning streak to five as he faces the Braves in Atlanta on Sunday. He is 4-0 with a 2.81 ERA over his last five starts, improving his record to 10-5 and lowering his ERA to 4.55. De La Rosa faced the Braves in Phoenix on June 3 and allowed seven earned runs over five innings in a no-decision.

LHP Patrick Corbin allowed just three hits over 6 2/3 scoreless innings Saturday against the Braves in his eighth start since missing 2014 following Tommy John surgery. He has worked 16 2/3 innings against Atlanta and not allowed a run, limiting hitters to a .134 average (7-for-52). The victory made Corbin 3-3 and lowered his ERA to 3.43.

LF David Peralta hit his 12th homer and had three RBIs while going 2-for-3 with a walk against the Braves. He is hitting .516 (16-for-31) during a nine-game on-base streak and .466 (27-for-58) dating to July 26, with 20 RBIs in 17 games.