FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 16, 2015 / 9:18 PM / 2 years ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RF Yasmany Tomas (strained left calf) was out of the lineup for the third consecutive game Saturday as manager Chip Hale gave him an extra day to heal. He is expected to play Sunday in the series finale at Atlanta. Tomas was 4-for-6 in two games against Philadelphia when he tweaked his calf during an 11-run rally Tuesday.

RF Yasmany Tomas returned to the Arizona lineup after missing three games because of a calf strain.

CF A.J. Pollock was 2-for-4 with three runs scored against the Braves, extending his hitting streak to eight games. He is hitting .424 (14-for-33) during the streak.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa will try to stretch his winning streak to five as he faces the Braves in Atlanta on Sunday. He is 4-0 with a 2.81 ERA over his last five starts, improving his record to 10-5 and lowering his ERA to 4.55. De La Rosa faced the Braves in Phoenix on June 3 and allowed seven earned runs over five innings in a no-decision.

LHP Patrick Corbin allowed just three hits over 6 2/3 scoreless innings Saturday against the Braves in his eighth start since missing 2014 following Tommy John surgery. He has worked 16 2/3 innings against Atlanta and not allowed a run, limiting hitters to a .134 average (7-for-52). The victory made Corbin 3-3 and lowered his ERA to 3.43.

LF David Peralta hit his 12th homer and had three RBIs while going 2-for-3 with a walk against the Braves. He is hitting .516 (16-for-31) during a nine-game on-base streak and .466 (27-for-58) dating to July 26, with 20 RBIs in 17 games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.