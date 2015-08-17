FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 18, 2015 / 3:03 AM / 2 years ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RF Yasmany Tomas returned to the Arizona lineup Sunday after missing three games because of a calf strain, but was 0-for-4 with a strikeout. Tomas was removed from the Aug. 11 game after feeling tightness while running the bases in the second inning.

RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) was able to throw a bullpen session Saturday and could return by September.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa nearly matched Braves pitcher Shelby Miller, working seven innings and allowed seven hits and one run. He walked four and struck out three. He took a no decision, extending his undefeated streak to six games. Since his last loss on July 12, De La Rosa is 4-0 with two no-decisions.

RHP Randall Delgado (sprained right ankle) struck out two in a scoreless inning for Double-A Mobile on Saturday. '‘He threw the ball really well,‘’ manager Chip Hale said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

