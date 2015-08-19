Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LHP Keith Hessler had an interesting 15th inning Tuesday night in the Diamondbacks’ 9-8 loss at Pittsburgh. He singled in the top of the inning for his first major league hit but was throwing trying to stretch it into a double. He then took his first career loss in the bottom half when Pittsburgh C Francisco Cervelli singled and scored on SS Pedro Florimon’s triple.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson said he would have a better idea Wednesday when he has usual between-starts throwing session if he will be able to make his next scheduled start Saturday night against the Reds at Cincinnati. Hellickson was pulled after 5 1/3 innings on Monday night in his win at Pittsburgh because of cramping in his gluteus muscle that was caused by dehydration that was the result of a stomach virus.

1B Paul Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and three walks. It was the 16th time he has walked at least three times in his five-year career.

LHP Robbie Ray (3-8, 3.29 ERA) will start Wednesday night at Pittsburgh. Ray has lost his last three starts with a 5.87 ERA. He lost his lone career start against the Pirates last season while pitching for the Detroit Tigers, allowing four runs in five innings on Aug. 12.