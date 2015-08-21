Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Jeremy Hellickson went on the 15-day disabled list due to a strained left hamstring. The move was made retroactive to Aug. 19. Hellickson (9-8, 4.60 ERA) experienced cramping during his start Monday, but he felt better Tuesday and was hopeful of making his next start Saturday night in Cincinnati

RHP Chase Anderson was recalled from Triple-A Reno when the D-backs placed RHP Jeremy Hellickson on the disabled list. He will start Sunday’s series finale in Cincinnati. Anderson (5-5, 4.51 ERA) had been optioned to Reno on Tuesday.