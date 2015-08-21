Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Jeremy Hellickson went on the 15-day disabled list due to a strained left hamstring. The move was made retroactive to Aug. 19. Hellickson (9-8, 4.60 ERA) experienced cramping during his start Monday, but he felt better Tuesday and was hopeful of making his next start Saturday night in Cincinnati

RHP Randall Delgado is back in the Diamondbacks’ rotation, and he will start Saturday at Cincinnati. Delgado has a 2.20 ERA in 43 appearances, and he hasn’t allowed an earned run his past seven outings. “He has the velocity and repertoire of pitches,” manager Chip Hale said. “We want to give him a chance. He’s started in the past. ... He’s only 25. He’s been able to learn the hitters. We will leave him in the rotation.”

LHP Patrick Corbin lasted just two innings Thursday at Cincinnati after tossing 6 2/3 shutout innings in his previous start. Corbin was roughed up by the Reds for four earned runs and eight hits. He needed 47 pitches to get through his two frames. “He just didn’t have it,” manager Chip Hale said. “The pitches piled up early.”

RHP Chase Anderson was recalled from Triple-A Reno when the D-backs placed RHP Jeremy Hellickson on the disabled list. He will start Sunday’s series finale in Cincinnati. Anderson (5-5, 4.51 ERA) had been optioned to Reno on Tuesday.

C Gerald Laird was recalled from his rehab assignment Thursday and then designated for assignment. Laird appeared in only one game for the D-backs this season. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9 with lower back spasms and was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21, a day after undergoing surgery.