Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF A.J. Pollock fell one hit shy of tying a club record with seven consecutive hits when Reds third baseman Todd Frazier snared his hard liner in the sixth inning on Friday night. Pollock finished 4-for-5 with a double, homer, RBI, and two stolen bases. “That’s a pretty good night,” said manager Chip Hale. Pollock is the first player in the majors this season to reach 30 doubles and 30 stolen bases.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa allowed two runs in seven innings in Cincinnati on Friday night with a walk and six strikeouts. He also collected two hits. “He’s the guy who’s become our horse,” said manager Chip Hale. “We wanted him to go deep. He did a great job.” De La Rosa’s outing was crucial for the Diamondbacks who logged seven relief innings the night before.

1B Paul Goldschmidt has homered only twice since June 25. This after hitting 175 homers over the past three seasons. He went 0-for-4 on Friday night with three strikeouts, but came in batting .450 with runners in scoring position in his previous 11 games. “He’s a tough guy to take out of the lineup with all the things he can do,” said Hale.

C Jarrod Saltalamacchia, despite playing in 47 games, has emerged as a quality bat off the bench and a solid teammate. “He’s been unbelievable in his approach ... at the plate, and in the clubhouse being a team guy,” said manager Chip Hale. “He’s been a really good surprise. Just happy to have him.” He is 6-for-10 with a walk in his past 11 pinch-hit appearances, including a double in the eighth inning on Thursday.