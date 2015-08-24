Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LHP Keith Hessler was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday. The 26-year-old went 0-1 with a 15.19 EAR in 5 1/3 innings pitched for the D-backs.

CF A.J. Pollock was not in the lineup despite hitting .449 over his last 16 games. It was a scheduled day off, according to manager Chip Hale. “We talked about it,” said Hale. “Yeah he’s swinging the bat well but he’s played in a lot of games in a row and it’s just best to get him that day to breathe a little bit.” Pollock was in need of just one hit against the Reds to equal Devon White’s franchise record of 12 hits in a four-game series. Pollack was available to pinch hit but remained on the bench.

RHP Matt Reynolds, recalled from Triple-A Reno on Sunday, made his first appearance in the big leagues since June 9, 2013, when he pitched a perfect ninth inning against the Reds. Reynolds missed all of last season due to Tommy John surgery. He struck out Joey Votto looking, got Todd Frazier to fly out to center field and retired Brayan Pena on a strikeout swinging. “I was calm and I felt like I was back under control but I was definitely excited to be back out there and competing at this level again,” said Reynolds. “Those are good hitters and they’ve been good hitters in this league for a long time. To get thrown in there is always exciting and fun.” Reynolds found out he would be returning to the majors late Saturday night after Reno had lost at Oklahoma City. He had a 6 a.m. flight Sunday morning to get to Cincinnati.

CF Ender Inciarte has hit safely in 14 of his last 17 starts and is 23-for-68 (.338) in that stretch. He went 1-for-3 with two walks on Sunday and scored a crucial run in the sixth inning that gave the Diamondbacks a 2-0 lead. Inciarte was on second base and eventually came home to score on a throwing error by Reds pitcher Raisel Iglesias.