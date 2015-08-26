Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Zack Godley was optioned to Double-A Mobile when RHP Jhoulys Chacin was purchased from Triple-A Reno for his start Monday. Godley, who threw 3 2/3 relief innings and was the winning pitcher in the 11-7 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday, is 4-0 with a 1.90 ERA in five major league appearances. He has pitched 116 1/3 innings between two minor league stops and the D-backs this season after logging 55 1/3 all of 2014, when he was a reliever in the Cubs system. “It is an innings thing,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “We need to back off him a little bit. He’ll be back in 10 days.” Godley will be used out of the bullpen when he returns, Hale said.

1B/OF Danny Dorn was designated for assignment Monday to make room on the 40-man roster for RHP Jhoulys Chacin, who was purchased from Triple-A Reno. Dorn was 5-for-30 in three separate stints with the Diamondbacks this season after spending the previous 10 years in the minor leagues. He is hitting .386 with 26 doubles, 10 homers and 53 RBIs in 75 games at Triple-A Reno.

RHP Archie Bradley was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Reno on Monday. Bradley, who had been on the disabled list since June 4 with right shoulder inflammation, is unlikely to return when rosters can be expanded Sept. 1. “I think he has to pitch at least two more times to show that he is lengthened out enough to throw 100 something pitches and be effective,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “We don’t want to get him hurt.” Bradley threw four scoreless innings in a start in the rookie Arizona League on Tuesday. Bradley, 2-3 with a 5.80 ERA, previously spent three weeks on the disabled list after being struck by a line drive in the face in the game against Colorado on April 28.

1B Paul Goldschmidt is expected to miss a day soon because of the impending birth of his first child. “We have a few different contingency plans,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “She is doing really well. Hopefully the baby wants to stay in a little longer. We’re going to lose him for two or three days, period. Is it against St. Louis? Is it against Oakland? Is it against Colorado? It may not be our choice.”

C Gerald Laird was released after being designated for assignment over the weekend. Laird, who missed all but the first week of the season with a back injury that required surgery, opted to begin a rehab assignment on Aug. 2 rather than later, as the Diamondbacks offered, in order to try to catch on with a team before playoff rosters are set. “He really wanted to get playing and get to a team, and we gave him that opportunity,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. Laird was 4-for-14 with a double and three RBIs in six games at Triple-A Reno.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin gave up three runs, two earned, while going 6 1/3 innings in his first start of the season after being purchased from Triple-A Reno earlier Monday. Chacin gave up six hits and struck out five in his first major league appearance since June 28, 2014, with Colorado. He missed the rest of last season after undergoing shoulder surgery. “It was OK,” Chacin said. “I think I can do better. I made good pitches when I needed to, but they are a tough team. They know what they are doing and they execute. It was a tough game, but I am happy to be back out there.” Chacín signed a minor league contract with the Diamondbacks on June 20 after opting out of a minor league deal in Cleveland and was 5-3 with a 3.39 ERA in 12 starts with Reno.