Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Randall Delgado pitched two scoreless innings in his return to the bullpen Tuesday, and he could be a candidate to start one game of a Sept. 1 doubleheader in Colorado when the Diamondbacks will need a sixth starter unless they want to use a starter on short rest. “We need him in that bullpen now,” manager Chip Hale said. “With the seven (relievers), it’s not going to last. We’ll look for spots in September to give him a start.” Delgado gave up six hits and four runs in a spot start Aug. 22, when he lasted 2 1/3 innings in his first start of the season.

1B Paul Goldschmidt had an unusual double in the fourth inning, when his line drive hit the right-center-field fence right at the 376-foot sign and lodged in the padding. St. Louis RF Jason Heyward raised his hands to signal what happened, and umpires called it a ground-rule double. Goldschmidt had two hits and a walk in three plate appearances before leaving in the eighth inning. His .330 batting average ranks second in the NL.

RHP Evan Marshall visited the Diamondbacks’ clubhouse three weeks to the day after he was struck in the head by a line drive while pitching for Triple-A Reno in El Paso. Marshall suffered a fractured skull and was given emergency surgery that night to alleviate swelling and bleeding in the brain. “I’ve been beaming since we pulled into Chase (Field),” Marshall said. “Getting to play baseball in the big leagues is one of the greatest things you can do, and the relationships you build with your teammates are spectacular. All those calls and texts ... I can’t tell you anyone who didn’t call and text.”

LHP Robbie Ray lost his sixth consecutive decision over seven starts when he could not get out of the fourth inning Tuesday against St. Louis. He gave up four runs in the first inning and was removed after hitting a batter and giving up a single in the fourth. “That first inning I couldn’t command my fastball,” Ray said. “I couldn’t command anything. When you get behind in counts, they make you pay.” Ray gave up five hits and a season-high five walks. “I feel great,” he said. “My arm feels great. It is just a bump in the road, and we are going to look at the positives from today. It was just a bad day.” Ray is 3-10 with a 3.86 ERA.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin will stay in turn in the rotation and make his second start of the year Saturday, manager Chip Hale said. Chacin gave up three runs (two earned) in 6 1/3 innings in a 5-3 loss Monday against St. Louis, his first appearance in the majors since May 28, 2014, with Colorado. “Chacin pitched well enough to get another start for us,” Hale said.