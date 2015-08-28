Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LHP Matt Reynolds pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief Thursday in his third appearance since being recalled from Triple-A Reno on Sunday. He has given up one run and three hits in 5 2/3 innings since his arrival. Reynolds is expected to be used primarily against left-handed hitters now that LHP Oliver Perez was traded to Houston. He missed last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in September 2013. “He’s earned his way back up,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “His velocity is not what it used to be before the injury, but he’s been getting lefties out. He’s a professional. He’s been there, done that.”

RHP Rubby De La Rosa gave up five hits and five runs in five innings while having his five-game winning streak stopped Thursday. The outing came in segments. De La Rosa gave up three runs when seven of the first St. Louis 11 batters reached safely. He then retired 11 of 12 before giving up a two-out single and a tiebreaking, two-run homer to LF Brandon Moss in the fifth inning. “I made some mistakes and I paid the price,” De La Rosa said. De La Rosa had made three consecutive quality starts, and his ERA was 2.54 in seven starts during the winning streak.

LF Ender Inciarte had two hits and two walks Thursday to extend his hitting streak to six games, during which he is 9-for-23 with two doubles, a homer and five RBIs. Since a three-hit game Aug. 5, Inciarte is hitting .333 with five doubles, nine RBIs and three stolen bases.

2B Phil Gosselin, acquired in June for minor league RHP Touki Toussaint and RHP Bronson Arroyo, was 2-for-5 with a two-run double in Triple-A Reno’s 10-9 victory Thursday. Gosselin will complete his 20-day rehab assignment on Sunday, at which point the Diamondbacks must add him to the 25-man roster or option him to the minor leagues. Putting him immediately on the major league roster would require another move, since rosters do not expand to include all players on the 40-man roster until Sept. 1. He has been out since May 18 due to a left thumb injury that required surgery.

INF Aaron Hill is having one of his best stretches of the season. Not coincidentally, it is also one of his busiest. He is hitting .302 with a homer, seven RBIs and a stolen base while playing in 16 of the past 19 games. During that span, he made nine starts at second base, five at third base and was used three times as a pinch hitter.