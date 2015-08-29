Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

C Oscar Hernandez will play in the Arizona Fall League this season in order to gain some at-bats after what has been a largely wasted major league year. “That will help him,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “That will be a good test for him.” Hernandez, a Rule 5 pick last winter, missed the first half of the season with a fractured hamate bone but has only 25 at-bats since being activated in early July. Lessons learned from catcher Welington Castillo and bench coach Glenn Sherlock have been beneficial, Hale said, “but nothing beats playing. That’s why this whole Rule 5 situation is tough. We just haven’t had enough innings for him to play. Yes on the mental side, but physically he’s really missing a year. He’s really working on his swing, which is the main goal here.”

RHP Daniel Hudson (finger) was held out with an injury sustained when he was struck in the top of his right index finger by a come-backer in the ninth inning Thursday. Hudson could have pitched in an emergency, manager Chip Hale said, “but we are going to try to give him a day or two, not only for his finger but for his arm.” Hudson has pitched four times in the last eight days. “The nail popped up, and underneath there were cuts. It’s just how much pressure you can put on it.”

SS Nick Ahmed hit ninth in the lineup for the first time since Aug. 2 as a way to get him better pitches to hit, manager Chip Hale said. “Try to open it up for Nick a little bit, so he doesn’t have the pitcher behind him,” Hale said. Since a four-hit game Aug. 3, Ahmed is 9-for66 with two extra-base hits, no RBIs and 15 strikeouts. Hale has batted a position player ninth 14 times this season. Ahmed has done it 10 times and since-traded IF Cliff Pennington four. Ahmed is hitting .215 with 11 doubles, seven homers and 26 RBIs in 368 at-bats.

RHP Chase Anderson gave up two runs on five hits in six innings but did not get a decision in Arizona’s 6-4 victory over Oakland on Friday. Anderson struck out three, walked one, and got 12 ground-ball outs. “I‘m just glad to have consistent back-to-back outings,” said Anderson, who pitched 6 2-3 scoreless innings at Cincinnati on Sunday. He had been optioned to Triple-A Reno but was called back to the parent club a day later when RHP Jeremy Hellickson was placed on the disabled list. “When I keep the ball down, I can be successful, and I did that tonight,” Anderson said.