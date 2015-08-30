Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Daniel Hudson missed another game after suffering a finger injury when he took a comebacker in the ninth inning Thursday. He was removed from the game and did not pitch Friday. “I’ve had that happen a million times, and it is not easy to throw after that,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “The longer we can wait, the better he will feel.”

RHP Jeremy Hellickson, who has been on the disabled list since Aug. 18 with a hamstring injury, was unable to throw a scheduled bullpen session Friday and will not be ready to return when his time on DL expires early next week, manager Chip Hale said. “He had a little bit of soreness lifting his leg up for his windup,” Hale said. A simulated game planned for Tuesday has been pushed back “It will be a couple more days than we thought,” Hale said.

RHP Allen Webster will be recalled from Triple-A Reno to start Sunday. Webster is 1-1 with a 6.86 ERA in five appearances, including four starts. The Sunday start was open when the Diamondbacks decided to pitch LHP Robbie Ray on five days’ rest this time around.

RHP Addison Reed was traded to the New York Mets for two minor leaguers Saturday, according to numerous reports, but Arizona did not confirm the deal Saturday. “That would be awesome,” Reed said of a possible move to the Mets. “I think everybody plays to get to the World Series and ultimately get a ring. I love it here, don’t get me wrong, but to go there ... they are 5 1/2, 6 1/2 games up. Before I‘m done playing, I want to get to the World Series. If that happens this year, that would be awesome.” Reed, 2-2 with a 4.20 ERA in 38 appearances, has pitched well since his return after a short stint at Triple-A Reno on July 29. He has four holds and a 1.65 ERA in 13 appearances since. “Everything has felt awesome,” Reed said. “Ever since I’ve come back from Reno, I’ve been throwing the ball where I wanted to. That was the biggest thing, location with my pitches.”

2B Phil Gosselin (thumb) will be activated from the disabled list Monday and join the team in Colorado, Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “We want to see what he has got,” Hale said. “We’ve heard great things from his rehab. We liked what we saw when he was in Atlanta, so he’s going to get some time to play. Second, third.” Gosselin has been on the disabled list since May 18 after suffering a fractured left thumb while playing with Atlanta. Arizona obtained him in a July trade for RHP Bronson Arroyo and minor-league RHP Touki Toussaint.

LHP Robbie Ray was pushed back a day and will make his next start on five days’ rest Monday at Colorado, manager Chip Hale said. Arizona has not announed a Sunday starter. Ray, 3-10 with a 3.86 ERA, has lost his last seven decisions. “We’re getting to that point in the year where we really have to watch these guys, outing to outing. Do they need extra time?” Ray, a rookie, has thrown 91 innings in his first extended time in the majors this season, and he has 132 2/3 innings, including his time at Triple-A Reno. He threw a career-high 142 innings in two minor league stops in 2013.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin was optioned to Triple-A Reno after his second quality start of the season, when he gave up two runs and five his in seven innings. It was his second start since being purchased from Reno for a start last Monday. ”Two mistakes, and one was out of the park,“ said Chacin, who gave up a double to Oakland 3B Danny Valencia and a homer to C Stephen Vogt as the first two batters of the second inning. ”Overall, I think I did my job to keep the team in the game.“ Chacin, 27, got all of his five strikeouts with his slider. Chacin is to make one start in Reno before returning to the Diamondbacks, manager Chip Hale said. ”He’s still a young guy,“ Hale said. This is an interesting guy for us in the future because he has experience and he has success.”