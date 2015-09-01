Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

1B Paul Goldschmidt, who went 1-for-4 with a double, reached base in a 30th consecutive game against the Rockies. He is 49-for-120 (.408) in that stretch with 12 doubles, seven homers and 35 RBIs. This season, Goldschmidt is hitting .370 (20-for-54) against Colorado with five doubles, two homers and 11 RBIs.

RHP Allen Webster was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Monday, a day after throwing five innings and allowing three runs (one earned) in a no-decision against the A‘s. In six games (five starts) this season, Webster is 1-1 with a 5.88 ERA.

LHP Robbie Ray allowed five hits and one run in 5 2/3 innings and was in line for his first win in nine starts since July 7 before the Rockies scored four runs in the ninth to win 5-4. Ray has lost six straight decisions. He made his Arizona debut at Coors Field on May 6 and gave up one run in six innings, earning a win in Arizona’s 5-1 victory. In his two starts at Coors Field, Ray is 1-0 with 1.54 ERA while allowing 10 hits and three walks with 13 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings.

RHP Kevin Munson was designated for assignment, clearing a spot on the Diamondbacks’ 40-man roster for INF Phil Gosselin. In 29 games for Triple-A Reno, Munson, 26, went 2-3 with a 4.60 ERA. He was Arizona’s fourth-round pick in 2010. The Phillies selected Munson in the Rule 5 draft in December 2013 but returned him to the Diamondbacks in March 2014.

INF Phil Gosselin (fractured left thumb) was activated from the 60-day disabled list and started at second base in his Arizona debut. He went 0-for-4 before leaving the game in the eighth. The Diamondbacks acquired Gosselin, 26, from Atlanta on June 20 for RHP Bronson Arroyo and RHP Touki Toussaint. Gosselin hit .325 (13-for-40) in 20 games with the Braves with four doubles and two RBIs. In 14 rehab games at Triple-A Reno, Class A Visalia and in the rookie-level Arizona League, Gosselin hit .316 (18-for-57) with five doubles, two homers and 11 RBIs.

RHP Brad Ziegler’s run of 22 consecutive saves, tied for the longest active streak in the majors and the second-longest streak by an Arizona reliever, technically remains alive. Even so, Ziegler was largely responsible for a ninth-inning meltdown Monday that led to the Diamondbacks’ 5-4 loss to Colorado. The Rockies rallied for four runs in the bottom of the ninth. All the runs were charged to Ziegler (0-3), but the two-run, game-winning hit from PH Ben Paulsen came off LHP Matt Reynolds.