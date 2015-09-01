Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Allen Webster was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Monday, a day after throwing five innings and allowing three runs (one earned) in a no-decision against the A‘s. In six games (five starts) this season, Webster is 1-1 with a 5.88 ERA.

INF Phil Gosselin, acquired from the Braves in July, was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list and started at second base in his Arizona debut. He was out due to a fractured left thumb.

RHP Kevin Munson was designated for assignment to clear space for INF Phil Gosselin on the Diamondbacks’ 40-man roster. In 35 games (four starts) for three Arizona farm teams this year, Munson was 2-3 with two saves and a 3.57 ERA.