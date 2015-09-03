Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Zack Godley will be recalled from Double-A Mobile to start Friday at Chicago. In five games, three starts, for Arizona earlier this year, Godley went 4-0 with a 1.90 ERA.

RHP Daniel Hudson, who hadn’t pitched the previous four days due to a sore right index finger, returned to action in the first game of the doubleheader Tuesday. He allowed one run in the ninth inning but still recorded his third save of the season.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson (strained left hamstring) threw 67 pitches Tuesday in a simulated game in Scottsdale, Ariz.

1B Paul Goldschmidt hit his 27th homer in the first inning of the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader. He has reached base in 32 consecutive games against the Rockies since July 5, 2013. That is the second-longest streak for an Arizona player against the Rockies. During his streak, Goldschmidt, who went 2-for-10 in the doubleheader, is batting .392 (51-for-130) with 12 doubles, one triple, eight homers and 35 RBIs.

1B Paul Goldschmidt flew back to Phoenix after Tuesday night’s game to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. He will rejoin the team in Chicago but likely will miss Friday’s game against the Cubs.

INF Brandon Drury had his contract selected from Triple-A Reno, and he made his major league debut in the first game of the doubleheader. He went hitless in four at-bats, grounding out four times, once into a double play. Drury, 23, hit a combined .303 (159-for-524) with 40 doubles, five homers, 61 RBIs and 65 runs in 130 games with Triple-A Reno and Double-A Mobile. The Diamondbacks acquired Drury from Atlanta on Jan. 24, 2013, in the seven-player deal that sent OF Justin Upton to the Braves.

RHP Matt Stites was recalled from Triple-A Reno where he was 1-1 with three saves and a 3.86 ERA. Stites, 25, who began the season on the disabled list with right elbow inflammation, is beginning his third stint this season with the Diamondbacks. In four previous games with them, Stites had a 3.86 ERA (one earned run, 2 1/3 innings).

RHP Enrique Burgos was recalled from Triple-A Reno, and he pitched a scoreless seventh inning in the second game of the doubleheader, striking out the side. In 23 games over three stints with the Diamondbacks, Burgos, 24, is 1-2 with two saves and a 4.91 ERA with 35 strikeouts and 11 walks. In 25 games with Reno and Double-A Mobile, Burgos went 0-1 with 11 saves and a 3.70 ERA.