RHP Kevin Munson, designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Monday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Reno. In 29 games for Reno, Munson, 26, went 2-3 with a 4.60 ERA. He was Arizona’s fourth-round pick in 2010. The Phillies selected Munson in the Rule 5 draft in December 2013 but returned him to the Diamondbacks in March 2014.