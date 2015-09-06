Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

C Welington Castillo has 15 home runs and 37 RBIs in 63 games with the Diamondbacks since he was acquired from the Seattle Mariners on June 3. Arizona is 12-2 when he homers.

1B Paul Goldschmidt returned to the team Saturday after his wife gave birth to their first child, a son named Jake. He missed two games. He went 2-for-4 Saturday and is now hitting .388 (33-for-85) in 23 career games against the Cubs.

LHP Robbie Ray allowed two runs and four hits in five innings against the Cubs on Saturday. He also struck out a career-high-tying eight. He is winless in his last 10 starts and has lost seven straight. The Diamondbacks are 4-14 in his starts.

LF David Peralta has a career-high nine triples and is five short of the team record of 14 accomplished by Tony Womack in 2000. Peralta has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games.