Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
September 6, 2015 / 10:03 PM / 2 years ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Welington Castillo has 15 home runs and 37 RBIs in 63 games with the Diamondbacks since he was acquired from the Seattle Mariners on June 3. Arizona is 12-2 when he homers.

1B Paul Goldschmidt returned to the team Saturday after his wife gave birth to their first child, a son named Jake. He missed two games. He went 2-for-4 Saturday and is now hitting .388 (33-for-85) in 23 career games against the Cubs.

LHP Robbie Ray allowed two runs and four hits in five innings against the Cubs on Saturday. He also struck out a career-high-tying eight. He is winless in his last 10 starts and has lost seven straight. The Diamondbacks are 4-14 in his starts.

LF David Peralta has a career-high nine triples and is five short of the team record of 14 accomplished by Tony Womack in 2000. Peralta has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
