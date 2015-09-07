Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Jeremy Hellickson made his first rehab start for Triple-A Reno on Sunday night against El Paso, allowing three runs in six innings. Hellickson, 28, was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19 with a strained left hamstring. Depending on how he feels coming out of the Sunday appearance, he could be activated by the Diamondbacks at some point this week.

C Welington Castillo had a big day for the Diamondbacks against his former team Sunday at Wrigley Field. Castillo went 3-for-4, doubled and hit a ninth-inning homer in Arizona’s 6-4 loss to the Cubs. Castillio is hitting .348 in his past 13 games, with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs. His two RBIs Sunday gave him 46 for the season between the Cubs, Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners, matching his career high set last season with the Cubs.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa had six quality starts in his previous nine outings for the Diamondbacks, but wasn’t able to make it seven in 10 against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at Wrigley Field. De La Rosa only allowed three earned runs, but lasted just five-plus innings. He also gave up a 495-foot home run to 3B Kris Bryant in the fifth, which was the first hit he allowed in the outing and also the longest homer hit by a major-leaguer this season.

LHP Patrick Corbin (4-3, 3.67) will start for the Diamondbacks on Monday at Chase Field in a series-opener against the San Francisco Giants. Corbin 1-0 in his past two starts and has allowed just three earned runs in 12 1/3 innings during those outings. He’s posted quality starts in four of his past five outings, going 2-0 with a 3.33 ERA, and the Diamondbacks went 5-1 in those games.

LF David Peralta went 1-for-3 Sunday at the Chicago Cubs and extended his hitting streak to five games for the Diamondbacks. Peralta is hitting .341 in his past 13 games, dating back to Aug. 25.

INF Aaron Hill might be ready to get back in the starting lineup for the Diamondbacks by Wednesday, according to manager Chip Hale. Hill, who’s battling a bruised hand and hamstring strain, is still having difficulty running at full speed. Hale said Sunday in Chicago that Hill could probably pinch hit, but running was still an issue. ”Aaron Hill is still has a little bit of a tweak in his hammy,“ Hale said. We have to have him run easy to first base. We’re hoping by midweek he’ll be able to start for us.”