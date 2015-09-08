Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF A.J. Pollock had two hits, including his 16th homer, and a sacrifice fly to continue a month-long hot streak. Pollock is hitting .363 with nine doubles, five homers and 17 RBIs in his past 31 games. Pollock hit leadoff Monday for first time since Aug. 18 and for the fourth time during this streak, which began with a three-hit game Aug. 5.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson gave up three runs and six hits in six innings of a rehab start at Triple-A Reno on Saturday. He is expected to return the rotation later this week, although the Diamondbacks have not announced their starters for a weekend series against the Dodgers. Hellickson was placed on the disabled list with a hamstring injury the day after an Aug. 17 start in Pittsburgh. He is 9-8 with a 4.60 ERA in 23 starts for the Diamondbacks this season.

2B Phil Gosselin went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and a single in his first game at Chase Field this season. Gosselin, acquired from Atlanta in June for RHP Bronson Arroyo and RHP Touki Toussaint, missed 3 1/2 months with a fractured thumb before being activated Aug. 30. “He has a nice, short swing,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “Is able to take pitches and get deep in counts. Uses the whole field. Could be a possible hit-and-run guy for us.”

LHP Andrew Chafin will be recalled from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, manager Chip Hale said, but he is likely to be used sparingly the rest of season. “The main goal is to finish the year healthy and not have any sort of arm soreness,” Hale said. “If it’s using him once every three days, that might be a possibility. Matching him up. We’ll see what the matchups look like.” The rookie is 5-1 with a 2.41 ERA in 55 appearances for the D-backs. He was sent to Reno on Aug. 30 to lessen his workload.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin will be recalled from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, manager Chip Hale said, and he is likely to make at least one more start for Arizona. “I’d like to, yes,” Hale said. “We’ll have to look at the rotation. Maybe we go to six guys. We’ve talked about it and (will) iron it out.” Chacin was 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA in two outings for Arizona, both quality starts, after his contract was purchased from Reno on Aug. 24. He was optioned to the minors a week later.