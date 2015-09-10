Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF Socrates Brito singled in a pinch-hit appearance in his major league debut Tuesday after being recalled from Double-A Mobile on Tuesday. Brito slashed .300/.339/.451 with 17 doubles, 15 triples, nine homers, 57 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in his first season at Double-A. “Socrates went from holding his own in the Southern League to becoming one of the league’s best players,” Arizona director of player development Mike Bell said. “He is playing outstanding baseball in all facets of the game.” Brito, one of the youngest players in the Southern League, did not turn 23 until Sept. 6.

RHP Zack Godley is scheduled to make his sixth start of the season against San Francisco on Wednesday, but that could be his final start, manager Chip Hale said. “The only guy we would shut down from starting would be Godley,” Hale said. “Let him have this start against the Giants, and from there let him finish up in the bullpen.” Godley is 4-1 with a 3.86 ERA in xx appearances, joining the D-backs in late July after starting the season at Class A Visalia. Godley has pitched xxx innings this season, his first as a starter, and Hale said it is possible that Godley could be shut down entirely. “It’s a possibility,” Hale said. “We’ll see how his arm is. We’ll see how he feels after.”

RHP Archie Bradley gave up two runs on eight hits in six innings in a victory for Triple-A Reno on Monday, the final day of the Pacific Coast League regular season. Bradley struck out seven and walked two. Bradley, who missed two months with a shoulder inflammation, was 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA four starts for Reno after being optioned in late August. He was not added to the major league roster because there would not be enough innings for him, chief baseball officer Tony La Russa said.

RHP Allen Webster was promoted from Triple-A Reno for the third time this season Tuesday. He is 1-1 with a 5.88 in six appearances with the Diamondbacks, five starts. He is not expected to get another start this season.

RHP Evan Marshall was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list to make room for OF Peter O‘Brien on the 40-man roster after O‘Brien was purchased Tuesday. Marshall is recovering from a fractured suffered when he was struck by a line drive while pitching for Reno on Aug. 4. Marshall tweeted on Sunday that he has been cleared to begin baseball activity.

OF Peter O‘Brien was purchased from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday. O‘Brien, acquired from the Yankees for INF Martin Prado at the 2014 trade deadline, slashed .284/.332/.551 with 35 doubles, 26 homers and 107 RBIs in his first season in the Arizona organization. Asked if O‘Brien projected as a major league hitter, Arizona chief baseball officer Tony La Russa said, “I think that’s to be decided. That’s to be demonstrated. He played in a good park to hit. 100 RBIs, I don’t care where it is, that is hard to get.” Manager Chip Hale said he would try to get O‘Brien starts against left-handed pitchers. O‘Brien led the Pacific Coast League in RBIs and was tied for second in homers.

3B/OF Jamie Romak was recalled from Triple-A Reno for his second stint with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Romak slashed .284/.363/.549 with 42 doubles, 27 homers and 100 RBIs at Reno in his first season in the Arizona organization. He lead the Pacific Coast League in homes and was second in doubles and third in RBIs.