Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF Socrates Brito went 1-for-3 with a single in his first major league start, playing right field when Ender Inciarte opened in center to give A.J. Pollock a day off. Brito hit a crisp single to right field with two outs in the sixth. Unfamiliar with the spacious Arizona outfield, Brito was removed in the eighth inning, when Pollock entered to play center and Incirate moved to right.

RHP Zack Godley gave up one run and three hits in five-plus innings of what the D-backs have said will be his final start of the season, a 2-1 victory over San Francisco. Godley gave up three singles, including one that did not get out of the infield, and the only run charged to him scored on a wild pitch after he left the game one batter into the sixth inning. “His stuff was moving all over the place,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “Very good way for him to end his starting for us this year. He’ll be in our ‘pen, and we’ll use him here and there, but not too much.”

C Welington Castillo was a late scratch from the starting lineup with a sore left wrist sustained when was hit by a foul ball Monday. “He wanted to play, but there’s no reason to play him if he’s not 100 percent, or as close to 100 percent as you can be this time of year,” manager Chip Hale said.

C Jarrod Saltalamacchia’s homer in the fourth inning off Giants RHP Chris Heston was his second in as many days, in a span of three at-bats, one from each side of the plate. Saltalamacchia was a late addition to the lineup when C Welington Castillo was scratched with a sore left wrist. “He did a real nice job, hitting and catching,” manager Chip Hale said. Saltalamacchia has seven homers this season, six in 136 at-bats since joining Arizona. Saltalamacchia’s homer in the seventh inning Tuesday came against LHP Josh Osich. He homered on back-to-back days for the ninth time in his career, the first time since April 25-26, 2014, while with Miami.