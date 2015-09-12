Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Jeremy Hellickson was activated from the disabled list Friday after being sideline since Aug. 17 with a strained hamstring. He is to return to the starting rotation Monday against San Diego, manager Chip Hale said.

C Welington Castillo was 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in the first inning in his return to the lineup after missing Wednesday’s game with a sore finger. Castillo extended his career high home run total to 19, and he has 17 in 14 weeks with Arizona since coming in a June 3 trade with Seattle that sent OF Mark Trumbo and LHP Vidal Nuno to the Mariners. Castillo is averaging a homer every 13.1 at-bats in 223 at-bats with Arizona. Bryce Harper (12.5) and Carlos Gonzalez (12.8) are the National League leaders.

SS Nick Ahmed had a career-high four hits, finishing a triple short of the cycle. Ahmed singled in the first inning, hit a two-run homer in the second, doubled to right to drive in a run in the fourth inning and doubled down the left field line in the sixth. He has 10 hits in his last 23 at-bats with four doubles, two triples, two homers and six RBIs. He has raised his batting average 13 percentage points to .226 in the last week.

3B/2B Brandon Drury was named to industry bible Baseball America’s minor league all-star team as a second baseman. Drury, who was recalled when rosters expected Sept. 1, slashed .303/.344/.412 with 40 doubles, five homers and 61 RBIs while splitting the minor league season between Double-A Mobile and Triple-A Reno this season. He leads all minor leaguers with 133 doubles in 2013-15 while playing at four levels. Drury was acquired in the seven-player trade with Atlanta that also landed currennt D-backs SS Nick Ahmed and RHP Randall Delgado for OF Justin Upton and 3B Chris Johnson. He turned 23 on Aug. 21.

LHP Robbie Ray broke a nine-week winless drought Friday, when he gave up two hits in five scoreless innings for his first victory since July 7. Ray (4-11) walked three and struck out two, and was given a 10-run cushion after two innings. “It’s huge,” Ray said of the early runs. “A weight is lifted off your shoulders.” Ray had his first victory in 11 starts and his first at Chase Field this season. He had given up three runs or fewer in seven of his 10 starts during the winless streak, but the D-backs scored only 22 runs in that span. They had scored 10 in his last seven starts.

OF Peter O‘Brien had an RBI single to center field in his first major league plate appearance as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning Friday, and he remained in the game in left field. “I was excited for him,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. O‘Brien, purchased from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, slashed .284/.332/.551 with 35 doubles, 26 homers and 107 RBIs in his first season in the Arizona organization. O‘Brien led the Pacific Coast League in RBIs and was tied for second in homers.