RHP Silvino Bracho, 23, was named to the second team in industry bible Baseball America’s minor league all-star team.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa gave up six runs and nine hits in two-plus innings, his shortest outing of the season.

RF Ender Inciarte has eight hits in his last 14 at-bats after going 2-for-5 with a double, a single and an RBI Saturday.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin, 0-1 in two quality starts for the Diamondbacks this season, will make his next start Tuesday.