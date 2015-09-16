Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP A.J. Schugel pitched three scoreless innings in long relief, his best outing of the season. Schugel gave up one hit and struck out three.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson was not himself in his first start since returning from the disabled list Monday, giving up five runs (three earned), three hits and two walks in one inning. Of his 37 pitches, only 16 were strikes. “I feel that I haven’t been on the mound my whole life,” Hellickson said. “It felt really weird out there. Putting up a five-spot before we even get a chance to bat is by far my worse inning of my career.” Hellickson had been 6-1 with a 1.93 in his last seven starts at Chase Field, all quality starts. Hellickson had been on the disabled list since Aug. 18 after suffering a hamstring injury while pitching the previous night at Pittsburgh, where he gave up one run and three hits after being forced out in 5 1/3 innings.

1B Paul Goldschmidt became the second player in franchise history with two 100-RBI seasons when he doubled in CF A.J. Pollock in the first inning for his 100th RBI of the season. Goldschmidt had 125 RBIs when he finished second in the NL MVP voting in 2013. Luis Gonzalez had five consecutive 100-RBI seasons (1999-2003), topping out at 142 in 2001. Goldschmidt was replaced in the sixth inning with San Diego holding a 10-1 lead.

RHP Allen Webster made his first scoreless appearance of the season Monday, giving up three singles and a walk in three innings of relief and RHP Jeremy Hellickson went only one inning. Webster was helped by a line-drive double play with a runner on third base in the third inning and two replay-review calls that went Arizona’s way.

3B Brandon Drury doubled off the left-center field fence for his first major league RBI in a two-run ninth inning Monday. Of course, the RBI came on a double -- Drury leads the affiliated minor leagues with 133 doubles over the last three seasons since coming over in the seven-player trade that sent OF Justin Upton to Atlanta before the 2013 season.