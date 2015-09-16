Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Zack Godley pitched two relief innings as the Diamondbacks continued to increase his innings as they look to 2016, when he will enter spring training as a candidate for the starting rotation. Godley, who gave up one run in 1 1-3 innings Tuesday,. has pitched 33 2-3 innings in three stints with Arizona this season after throwing 99 2-3 innings at two minor league levels while being used as a starter for the first time since college in 2011.

OF A.J. Pollock continued to strong season with a game-deciding three-run home run in the seventh inning for a 6-4 victory Tuesday. Pollock jumped on a first-pitch fastball from Padres RHP Kevin Quackenbush to give the Diamondbacks a 5-3 lead. “Really wanted to be aggressive,” Pollock said. “His fastball plays really up. It is 90-92, but it gets on you like 94-95. I just wanted to be ready. That first pitch, I was looking for a fastball that I could get in the air to the outfield.” Pollock only major leaguer with at least 30 doubles, 15 homers and 35 stolen bases, but he may not get the recognition he deserves until the Diamondbacks improve, manager Chip Hale said. “Until we put ourselves in the middle of a pennant race, all our guys are going to be underrated,” Hale said. “That’s just the way it is.”

RHP Chase Anderson has not been scheduled into another start, manager Chip Hale said, but he appears most likely to take a start in the four-game series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles from Sept. 21-24. Anderson was 3-1 with a 2.84 ERA after 13 starts but is 3-5 with a 6.68 ERA in 12 starts since. Hale has noticed a confidence swing. “When he was going good, it would just seem like it didn’t matter if he made a bad pitch or not, he was going to come back and make a better one the next time,” Hale said. “When things get a little bit tough how, it is hard to him to turn it around. That’s something we need to work on.”

RHP Jhoulys Chacin did not get a decision after giving up four hits and two runs in five innings of this third start for the Diamondbacks this season, his first since being recalled from Triple-A Reno last Tuesday. “My ball was moving a lot and I couldn’t control it really well, but I made my pitches when I needed to,” Chacin said. He gave up a homer to Padres LF Justin Upton homered in the second and gave up only one run in the third inning after getting out of a no-out, bases-loaded situation with a double play. Chacin has received two, two and zero runs while on the mound in his three starts, the main reason he is 0-2 despite two quality starts.