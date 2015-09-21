Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Jeremy Hellickson ran the Diamondbacks’ streak of scoreless innings to 27 overall and 35 against the San Francisco Giants before allowing LF Alejandro De Aza’s RBI double with no outs in the sixth inning of Sunday’s 5-1 loss. That ended Hellickson’s day, one in which he allowed only three hits in his five-plus innings. He was charged with a second run after RHP Randall Delgado allowed De Aza to score as part of C Buster Posey’s game-breaking, three-run home run.

RF Ender Inciarte can’t be happy to see the Diamondbacks’ season series against the San Francisco Giants come to an end. Inciarte had three hits, including a double, in Sunday’s 5-1 loss. It marked his fourth three-hit game against the Giants in their last eight meetings. By going 6-for-14 in the three-game series, Inciarte raised his season batting average to .301.

LF David Peralta prevented Arizona’s seventh shutout of the season Sunday with a solo home run off San Francisco Giants closer RHP Santiago Casilla with one out in the ninth inning of a 5-1 loss. The homer was his 16th of the season, six of which have come in the last 26 games. He’s hit safely in 23 of those 26 games.

3B Aaron Hill is expected to return to the starting lineup Monday night when the Diamondbacks face Los Angeles Dodgers LHP Brett Anderson. Since returning from a hamstring injury, Hill has platooned at third base with 3B Jake Lamb. He hasn’t started since Friday night, when the Diamondbacks faced Giants ace LHP Madison Bumgarner, but he should be plenty busy against the Dodgers, who are scheduled to throw three lefties at the Diamondbacks in the four-game series.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin was unfortunate not to pitch at San Francisco, given the Diamondbacks pitching staff’s spell over the Giants. That said, he seems perfectly comfortable pitching at Dodger Stadium, where he will open a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night. Chacin has eight career wins against the Dodgers, including four to go along with a fine 2.89 ERA in 43 2/3 career innings at Dodger Stadium.