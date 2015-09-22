Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LF Yasmany Tomas hit safely for the seventh consecutive game against Los Angeles with a fourth-inning solo home run off LHP Brett Anderson. Tomas is batting .355 (11-for-31) with three homers and seven RBIs against the Dodgers since June 9.

OF A.J. Pollock went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles and an RBI, extending his hitting streak to 10 in a row. Pollock is batting .390 with a homer, five doubles and five RBIs since Sept. 11.

1B Paul Goldschmidt has made a home at Dodger Stadium since he became a pro on Aug. 1, 2011. Goldschmidt, who went 2-for-4, hit his 29th home run in the eighth inning of Arizona’s win Monday night. Goldschmidt has 19 career home runs and 60 RBIs, tops among active opposing players against the Dodgers.

INF Aaron Hill ended a homer drought with solo shot in the fifth inning. It was Hill’s first long ball since Aug. 20, a span of 20 games, and his sixth of the season.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin (1-1), who spent the first three months of the season with the Cleveland Indians before being signed by the Diamondbacks in June, allowed two runs on six hits with four walks and three strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Chacin gave up those two runs in the first but settled kept the Dodgers scoreless for the rest of his stint. "You know with their offense we were going to have to score some runs," said Goldschmidt, who went 2-for-4. "They got those two runs in the first inning. Chacin did a great job. I don't think he gave up the rest of the night. For him to put up all those zeros, he gave our offense a chance." Chacin said he had better command of his off-speed pitches after the first. "At the beginning, my sinker was up, so they had a better chance of hitting the ball," Chacin said. "I was trying to mix it up more and throw my sinker down."