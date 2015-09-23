Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF A.J. Pollock, who went 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to a career-high 11 games, drilled a solo home run over the wall in center with one out in the seventh to help the Diamondbacks prevail. Pollock is batting .400 (18-for-45) with two homers, five doubles and seven RBI during his run, which started Sept 11. His 18 home runs are a career high.

1B Paul Goldschmidt followed OF A.J. Pollock’s homer with a long ball of his own off RHP Chris Hatcher for back-to-back long balls in the seventh inning. It was Goldschmidt’s 30th home run this season. He is the fourth Diamondback to have multiple seasons of 30 or more home runs, joining Steve Finley (1999-2000), Luis Gonzalez (2000-01) and Mark Reynolds (2009-10). Goldschmidt hit 36 in 2013.

INF Nick Ahmed, who went 1-for-3 with a run, left the game in the seventh inning with a jammed lower back. Arizona manager Chip Hale said it was doubtful Ahmed would be in the lineup Wednesday.

INF Brandon Drury followed up Monday’s three-hit game with a 2-for-4 outing with his first major league home run. Drury smacked a three-run shot in the night to highlight a five-run inning as the Diamondbacks buried the Dodgers.

LHP Robbie Ray delivered a solid outing as the Diamondbacks (73-78) beat the Dodgers (85-65) and extended their skid to a season-high four straight. Ray (5-12), who is 2-8 since the All-Star break with both wins coming against the Dodgers, struck out seven and walked two, limiting Los Angeles to three hits in six innings. “It’s always fun pitching here,” said Ray, who has allowed three or fewer runs in 12 of his past 13 starts. “They bring a good atmosphere every time out. It’s fun to keep them quiet.” Said Arizona manager Chip Hale, “He did a great job. He came out and he was firing, velocity was up, he was attacking the hitters. He just gave us what we needed and what he needed. It was a great job.”