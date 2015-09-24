Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF A.J. Pollock went 0-for-4 and had his career-high 11-game hitting streak snapped. Pollock also had the misfortunate of having INF Chase Utley’s lead-off home run bounced off of his glove and over the wall.

1B Paul Goldschmidt showed off his hitting prowess again against the Dodgers. Goldschmidt hit a solo blast to right-center to tie the score in the second inning off of RHP Carlos Frias. For Goldschmidt, it was his 31st home run this season and his 21st career long ball against the Dodgers, the most by any active opposing player. Goldschmidt, who has homered in three straight games, also joined Chad Tracy (2005) as the only Diamondbacks players to homer in four straight games at Dodger Stadium. “He’s swinging it well,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “Even the last ball he hit tonight was a line drive.”

SS Nick Ahmed had his back X-rayed Wednesday after leaving Tuesday’s game, but the exam showed no structural damage. Ahmed said Diamondbacks trainers also told him he might have sprained the AC joint in his left shoulder by landing hard on his side. That was actually better news than Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said he expected when Ahmed left the park on crutches Tuesday night.

RHP Chase Anderson had an outstanding outing against the Dodgers in Wednesday’s 4-1 defeat. After serving up a leadoff homer to INF Chase Utley, Anderson shut down the Dodgers. Anderson, who struck out five in a row at one point, did not give up another a hit, retiring 18 of the final 20 batters he faced. Anderson struck out a career-high 10 in six innings.

OF Ender Inciarte was 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to five games. Inciarte is batting .476 with two doubles and two RBIs during the run.

RHP David Hernandez (1-5) was tagged with Wednesday’s loss. Hernandez allowed two runs on two hits and served up INF Chase Utley’s go-ahead double in the eighth inning.