Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

1B Paul Goldschmidt had his home run streak of four in a row at Dodger Stadium end but the MVP candidate contributed again. Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run. In 19 games this season against the Dodgers, Goldschmidt batted .397 with eight home runs and 19 RBIs. Since his major league debut on Aug. 1, 2011, Goldschmidt leads all active opposing players with 21 homers and 63 RBIs against Los Angeles.

LHP Patrick Corbin had his four-game road win streak snapped on Thursday against the Dodgers in a 6-3 loss. Corbin was charged with four runs on five hits with three walks and three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

SS Nick Ahmed might not play in the club’s weekend series in San Diego against the Padres. Ahmed is still ailing from a lower back injury sustained in Tuesday’s contest against the Dodgers. Ahmed made a diving stop of a grounder by INF/OF Alex Guerrero and forced out OF Chris Heisey at second in the seventh inning. Chris Owings started at SS on Thursday.

Brandon Drury hit his second home run in the four-game series against the Dodgers. Drury tagged LHP Clayton Kershaw in the fourth inning. Drury, who was 2-for-4, recorded his third multi-hit game in the set. He went 8-for-17 with two homers, two doubles and five RBIs in the four games in Los Angeles.