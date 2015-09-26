Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF Yasmany Tomas should start on Saturday with the left-handed Robbie Erlin on the mound for the Padres. Tomas has been relegated to a platoon role and he’s done well his last six games, hitting 6-for-22 with a double, triple, homer and four RBIs. With left field considered the smallest of the corner outfield spots in Petco Park, that is where he will likely play. He did pinch-hit on Friday and flew out.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson is making his third start on Saturday since returning from the disabled list with a hamstring injury. He took the loss on Sept. 20 against the Giants, giving up two runs in five innings. He only lasted one inning and was charged with five runs in his previous start. “That was because he was just coming back from being hurt,” manager Chip Hale said. “He’s doing much better now.”

1B Paul Goldschmidt is coming off a big series in Los Angeles and has heated up his last 10 games with three doubles, three homers and nine walks. “He’s just a little more comfortable, just seeing the ball well,” manager Chip Hale said. “We’re seeing him attack guys earlier in the count.”

SS Chris Owings didn’t start the opener of the three-game series in San Diego. Manager Chris Hale said it was just an off day for Owings, was 0-for-2 with a walk against the Dodgers on Thursday.

RHP Brad Ziegler pitched the ninth for his 28th save in 30 chances on Friday night. It was his 26th straight save, the longest active streak in the majors. He is also two shy of J.J. Putz’s franchise mark set in 2012.