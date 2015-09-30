Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

SS Nick Ahmed (back) is expected to miss the rest of the season, manager Chip Hale said, after an MRI showed inflammation. “Nothing’s serious, but there are some issues in there with bruising and other things,” Hale said. “I do not think he is going to be able to play again this season. He’ll be fine. Just we don’t want to push it and re-injure him. We probably have seen the last of him on the field, unfortunately for us. They just want to be careful and take it slow.” Ahmed has not played since being removed in the seventh inning of a game in Los Angeles on Sept. 22.

2B/SS Phil Gosselin had his first career walkoff hit with a bases-loaded, one-out, pinch-single into right field in the 11th inning of a 4-3 victory Tuesday. “It’s fun when you come up with the bases loaded and the infield in,” Gosselin said. “There are a lot of holes for you to find out there if you get a good pitch.” Gosselin is hitting .265 with 10 RBIs in 19 games since being activated from the disabled list Aug. 31. Gosselin was acquired from Atlanta in June but was hurt at the time. “To be able to help out and get a win for the team is awesome, especially if you are still kind of the new guy a little bit,” Gosselin said.

LHP Robbie Ray gave up three runs (two earned) and seven hits in six innings, the fifth time in his last six appearances he has given up two earned runs or less. He pitched six scoreless innings in his last outing in San Diego on Sept. 22 and is scheduled to start the final game of the season, although manager Chip Hale said that could change if the game is meaningless to playoff contender Houston. “I was with his mound presence and how he seemed to attack the hitters,” Hale said. Ray’s ERA is 3.50, the lowest it has been since mid-August.

RHP Brad Ziegler was not with the team Monday after joining his wife for the birth of their daughter in Kansas City on Monday night. “I just said don’t bother to text me until you have an idea when you are going to come back,” manager Chip Hale said. Ziegler has a career-high 29 saves and has converted 27 straight save opportunities, one short of RHP J.J. Putz’s team record set in 2011.