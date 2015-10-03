Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LF Socrates Brito had two hits and added his first career stolen base, triple and RBI after entering Thursday’s game as a pinch hitter for injured LF David Peralta in the fourth inning. Brito singled, stole second and scored in the fourth, then tripled home a run in the fifth. “I don’t think his pulse ever changes,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “He acts like he’s been here for 10 years.”

OF Ender Inciarte did not play for the second consecutive game due to a bruised right shin sustained in the San Diego series last week. “We just wanted to get him one more full day so he is full speed tomorrow,” manager Chip Hale said Thursday. Inciarte is ninth in the NL in hitting with a .303 batting average.

2B Phil Gosselin’s inside-the-park homer to start a four-rally, game-deciding rally in the seventh inning left the field of play before bouncing back in, but he did not quibble. “A homer is a homer, I don’t care if it is inside the park or out,” Gosselin said. Gosselin had five hits and three RBIs in the three-game series. TV replays showed his line drive to left field hit a fan in the first row of the seats before caroming back on the field. Second base umpire Lance Barrett gave the safe sign, indicating the ball was still in play, so Gosselin kept running and scored without a play. “I figured I might as well make sure,” Gosselin said.

LF David Peralta sustained a right wrist injury and was removed from the game for a pinch hitter in the fourth inning. Peralta dived for a sinking line drive by Colorado LF Rafael Ynoa, and his glove caught in the ground, causing his wrist to bend at a severe angle. The ball bounced free and Ynoa got a two-out, RBI double. “I thought it was broken for sure,” Peralta said. “That was a very scary moment.” X-rays were negative, the Diamondbacks said, and will be re-evaluated Friday. Peralta remained in the game for the final batter of the top of the fourth but was removed for PH Socrates Brito in the bottom of the inning.

OF Peter O‘Brien made a decision to stop catching in late May, but it appears that was only temporary. In recent meetings with Diamondbacks general manager Dave Stewart, manager Chip Hale and bench coach/catching coach Glenn Sherlock, O‘Brien broached the subject of returning to catcher after playing mostly left field and right field at Triple-A Reno this season. “I think he does want to get back behind the plate,” Hale said. “That will be his decision. We’re excited if he does. We’re excited if he doesn‘t. He’s shown up here he can hit. He’s a major league bat. Obviously, being able to catch would help him come here and be here sooner. Our outfield is so crowded. We’ll leave that up to him.”

RHP Brad Ziegler is expected to rejoin the Diamondbacks on Friday after missing the Colorado series to be with his wife since the birth of their child in Kansas City on Monday. Ziegler has 29 saves, and his streak of 27 in a row is the longest active streak in the majors and one short of tying a team record.